How to watch for free from your mobile phone all the matches of the Euro 2020 that starts today

Today is the day that an event that had to have a champion will begin, for almost eleven months. The coronavirus pandemic has not only changed our lives and caused irreparable damage, but it was also strong enough to displace events like this of Euro 2020, which will go down in history for being held in 2021.

The fact is that one of the strangest European Cups in history begins today, with a whole rosary of venues scattered throughout Europe and that, in the case of Spain it will be Seville, after the problems and misunderstandings that arose with Bilbao, which should have been the place where the first matches of the National Team were played during the group stage.

Are you going to see it on your mobile?

Unlike other editions in which the matches have also happened at times from Monday to Sunday with slots at 3, 6 and 9 p.m., finally we all have a method of following them live without having to look for a bar near work. You will only have to take your smartphone, download an application and enjoy all the matches, if you are very football fans.

How to follow the Euro 2020 matches day by day.

Another important detail is that the company that has acquired the broadcasting rights is Mediaset, so at first they will be free since will distribute all the meetings between its two main channels: Telecinco and Cuatro. In the first we can see all the appointments of the Spanish team as well as the matches that take place at 9:00 p.m., and in the second all the others.

That will allow us follow all the games through your mobile without losing detail and, most importantly, completely free. To do this, we only have to download the application (on iOS or Android) from Mi Tele and start it to connect with the direct of the chain that plays at every moment. That way, you will be able to watch the matches on the way home, on the bus, the subway or the train, as well as advance information on what the next appointments will be.

If you don’t want to use My Tele for whatever reason, you have as alternatives the apps of the payment platforms of Movistar +, Vodafone, Orange, etc., which among their lists of streaming channels also usually include generalists such as Telecinco and Cuatro. So you know, there is no excuse to follow Euro 2020 from anywhere.