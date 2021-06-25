how to use your xiaomi mi band as a gps

One of the best activity bracelets you can buy is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. A wearable that offers a value for money that is very difficult to beat and that is why it is a resounding bestseller.

In addition, if you know the best tricks for this smartband, such as the possibility of controlling Netflix from your Xiaomi Mi Band, you will be able to get more out of this device than ever. Of course, although the different generations of the Xiaomi activity bracelet have enjoyed great success, There has always been a common complaint from users: the lack of GPS.

How to use Google Maps with the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 or later

And is that the Beijing-based manufacturer has had no choice but to cut in some sections to lower the cost of its bracelet. And while it is true that, generation after generation, new elements have been added, such as the blood oxygen monitor, the truth is that many of us would love to be able to use Google Maps with the Xiaomi Mi Band.

Luckily, there is a solution to be able to have GPS on your activity bracelet. All thanks to an application available on Google Play called Navigator for Mi Band 6/5/4/3. Formerly known as Mi Band Maps, this app will allow you to use Google Maps with your activity bracelet.

As the name suggests, it is compatible with the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and later models, so it is very likely that your activity bracelet can use this GPS app. How does it work? Well, very simple: we will see the indications of the Google browser from our smartband.

enlarge photo Mi Band Maps interface Own Elaboration

And it is that the idea that the Google Maps indications are displayed on the Xiaomi Mi Band is a value to take into account, since you will not have to take out the mobile at any time. More than anything because Navigator for Mi Band 6/5/4/3 not only will it show you notifications from Google Maps, but it will also show you through small vibrations when there is a change of direction.

The app’s interface is extremely intuitive, so it won’t cost you anything configure Navigator for Mi Band 6/5/4/3 to use with your Xiaomi bracelet. All you have to do is download the application, it costs less than one euro, through the following link and follow the instructions.

It will ask you to select the Mi Band model you have, and then you must go to the Mi Fit app to give the necessary permissions so that Google Maps notifications can be displayed on the smartband. It couldn’t be easier!

