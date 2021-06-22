How to upload your music to Instagram and Facebook Stories

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In Instagram Stories -and other products such as Reels or Facebook stories- you will find a wide repertoire of songs that you can use in your videos thanks to the agreements that Facebook has signed with major record companies. However, the music of all those independent creators and artists without much diffusion is practically impossible to find … at least until now.

Facebook allows anyone to upload their own music to the music library and that users can use it in Stories, Reels and other products

If you have your own musical group or make your musical creations this interests you, because Facebook has partnered with several music distribution companies from third parties to allow you to upload your music to Facebook and Instagram quickly and easily, and also for free.

Thus, any artist can easily distribute their music for use in Facebook and Instagram products, such as stories, reels, and other sites where Facebook offers a music library. You can upload it for free and people around the world can use it as a soundtrack for their videos.

How to have your music on Facebook and Instagram

In order to upload your music to Instagram and Facebook Stories, as well as in other products of the company, you will have to access the page of the Facebook program for independent musicians and follow the next steps:

1. Choose a distribution partner. Facebook has signed agreements with several music distribution companies. You can obtain more information about each of them and select the one that interests you the most by pressing the “Register” button that appears below the information. There a registration form will open where you can complete your registration.

2. Share your music. Once you have chosen the distribution partner – remember that it is a free process – they will give you instructions on the next steps you have to follow to deliver your music. Like any other content on Facebook, you must comply with their use policy and Community Rules.

3. Make your music available on Stories and other Instagram and Facebook products. Once the music delivery process to the distributor has been completed, it will be available to all users through the music library of each product (Stories, Reels, etc.).

4. Receive payments. You will be able to obtain income from the use of your music, according to the conditions that you have offered or have agreed with the distributor with whom you registered. Depending on the one you have chosen, you will also have at your disposal certain data and statistics about the performance of your music.

