how to turn your old tablet into a secondary screen

It is very likely that you have more than one gadget at home collecting dust in a drawer, since you do not use it regularly. Luckily there are many ways to give a second life to those devices that you no longer need for whatever reason. Y If you have an old tablet at home, know that you can turn it into a second screen for your computer.

An excellent way to give a second chance to that tablet that you no longer use because you have bought a more powerful model or simply because your phone is more than enough. Be careful, we are not talking about running Android applications on Windows 10, but about turn your tablet into a secondary display.

In addition, it must be borne in mind that work with two screens it’s one of the best things you can do to maximize your productivity. For example, you will be able to write in several documents at the same time, write an email while you are watching a YouTube video … The possibilities are very varied.

Turn your tablet into a second screen with this application

enlarge photo SpaceDesk diagram SpaceDesk SpaceDesk

The normal thing would be to buy a second monitor, which translates into a complex installation that you will not be able to take out of the house. On the other hand, if you use your tablet as a second screen of a laptop, you will be able to use it wherever you want and in the most comfortable way.

What’s more, the process is extremely easy, since we will use one of the best applications to turn your tablet into a secondary monitor. We talk about Spacedesk, a program that works both with Windows 7 onwards and with Android and iOS so that you can use an iPad or a tablet with the Google operating system without major problems.

All you have to do is download the SpaceDesk application both on your tablet and on the computer you want to use. Once you have downloaded both applications, you must connect the tablet and the PC or laptop to the same WiFi network. Now you only need to go to the Windows screen settings and choose the secondary screen mode that interests you the most.

As you can see, the process is extremely easy. So take advantage of this program to use your tablet as a second screen. To say that Spacedesk is free, although it has a paid application that adds some extra functions. But with the free version, you will have plenty to enjoy a great user experience.

