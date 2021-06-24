How to turn a Google Form into a Chatbot

Google Forms are a useful and practical resource for convenient information gathering. Thanks to the quality of the service provided, over time it has established itself as one of the favorite tools for this purpose.

Outside of its usefulness, some criticisms may focus on its design. The interface is only slightly customizable, and the classic structure of a form may feel cold or lazy for some people. However, a solution has already been proposed for this.

Convert a Google Form into a chat bot

Chatbots are increasingly present on the web. Following the logic of a chat, but through an automated system, each of the fields of a form can be transformed into queries.

Collect.chat offers the possibility of doing this easily and for free, without the need to know about programming or advanced configurations. To keep things simple, this tool is distributed as a plug-in for Google Forms, integrating its functions directly with our account.

To start using this tool, you need to download the extension from Google Workspace Marketplace. Then, within the form that you want to convert, it is necessary to open the form and click on the option “create chatbot”.

While Google Forms are originally offered through a standard link, the chatbots that are generated through this tool can be shared through the same channel or, fully inserted on a website or in a reduced mode, such as widgets.

It should be noted that changes made to a form are not automatically synchronized. If the original source is edited in the Google account, it is necessary to access the Collect.chat plugin again to update the chatbot.

The entries registered in each chatbot are transferred, as in the case of forms, to a Google Spreadsheet. The tool stores in parallel a copy of the received messages, but this can be deactivated as desired by the user.

Collect.chat offers a permanently free plan, supported by its own ads, which consist of the display of your brand next to the chat. To remove this branding and access more features, payment options are available.

If you want to know more details about this tool or try it, you can find all the information in formtochatbot.com.