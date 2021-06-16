How to take screenshots in Windows 10 more comfortably and easily

Windows 10 has a large number of functions that have made Microsoft’s operating system the first option to consider. In this way, and until the official launch of Windows 11, this version continues to be a real success in the market. Much of the credit for the great success of Windows 10 has to do with the updates that the Redmond-based giant is launching to improve its operating system making it more useful and versatile. We have a good example in the fact that you can connect your phone to the computer and use its apps directly. Although there are also elements in which this operating system limps. We have a clear example in the tool to capture the screen. It is true that you only need to press the Print Screen button to take a screenshot, but the options it offers are very limited. Luckily there is an application that barely takes up space, it can be downloaded for free and it is one of the best, if not the best program to take screenshots in Windows 10. PrtScr, the best app to take screenshots in Windows 10 To begin with, and as we have indicated previously, PrtScr is an open source program, so its download is completely free and does not have advertising. Once you have installed the program, all you have to do is press the Print Screen button on your keyboard for this app to take action. In this way, a PrtScr interface will open where it will show you the different options available. For example, you can mark areas by clicking with the right mouse button, make a freehand selection by clicking on the left mouse button, or bet on a rectangular capture, of the size that interests you, by pressing the Control + left mouse button combination. . Once you have selected the part you want to capture, you will see a new menu that allows you to perform different actions, such as saving the captured image, sending it to the clipboard, editing it, sending it by mail … Come on, what options you will not lack. As you may have seen, the interface of PrtScr is very simple and intuitive, so in a few minutes you will master this program to take screenshots in Windows 10. And we already anticipate that, once you try this alternative, you will always want it with you. Finally, we leave you the link to the PrtScr website so that you can download the best free program to take screenshots in Windows 10. This program is only available in English, but it is so easy to use that you will not have any problems. Don’t hesitate to try it!