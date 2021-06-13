How to take photos on Android expose your location?

We are all fascinated by the enormous power shown by the photographic sensors built into smartphones. The truth is that it is great to be able to take pictures in high quality. However, we tend to overlook or ignore some aspects that can put our security at risk. Therefore, we will present you the way to take photos without exposing your location.

It is an option that we must deactivate in order to prevent the site where we took the image from being incorporated into the metadata of the photos.

Take photos without exposing your location

To better understand this issue, we must enter the field of image metadata or EXIF ​​data. The EXIF ​​data represents a whole series of information about the image that involves its format, resolution, type of camera, software used and more data within which we also find the date and time of the photo and also its location. This is an important factor because it means that when we send a photograph, we are also showing where we took it. Therefore, it is very necessary to take photos without exposing your location.

The good news is that this process is really easy and you won’t have to find a technician for it. The only thing you will need for this task is to go to the camera settings section.

The access method may vary depending on your Android version or customization layer. However, it is generally about going to the camera and tapping on the gear icon.

Once you are in the camera settings menu, scroll down and you will find the option “Save location information.” If you have it activated, deactivate it and then you will be sure to take photos without exposing your location when sharing them.

