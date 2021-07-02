How to take a screenshot with your Xiaomi Mi Box S

When buying a set top box, those small devices that provide Android TV to any Smart TV or traditional television, the Xiaomi Mi Box S It is one of the first options to consider due to its great value for money.

We are talking about one of the best Android TV Box on the market, thanks to more than enough features for any user, as well as a series of functions that make a difference with its rivals.

To begin with, have Android TV, All you have to do is connect your Xiaomi Mi Box S to any television or screen to enjoy the benefits offered by the operating system for televisions of the Mountain View-based giant.

No need to remember that Android TV boasts a catalog of games and applications beyond any doubt, so you will have no problem finding a particular title that you fancy. And above you can use it on the screen of your Smart TV.

Taking screenshots with the Xiaomi Mi Box S is very simple

And not only that, since this device with Android TV has some surprises inside that you will love. For example, Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is a Google certified product, so it hides a Chromecast inside.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi Box S Xiaomi /

Thanks to this, you will be able to duplicate the screen of your phone to see any content on a larger screen. It can also be used to enjoy games you have on your mobile, or even project some content that is not officially available for Android TV. Without a doubt, this is one of the best functions offered by the Xiaomi Mi Box S.

In addition, this set top box with Android TV has some tricks for the Xiaomi Mi Box S that you should know to get the most out of this device. Surely on some occasion you would have liked to take a screenshot of what you are watching on TV.

Either because it is a fun video, or you want to give your friends a screenshot of your new record in that game that you like so much, the truth is that the process is extremely easy if you have a Xiaomi Mi Box S.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi Box S remote Xiaomi /

Mainly because this device works exactly like a mobile. Or what is the same: To take a screenshot with the Xiaomi Mi Box S you just have to take your remote control and press the off button and the volume down button simultaneously. A very simple trick that will surprise you by its effectiveness.

>