How to stream game matches on Twitch

Twitch has become, in a short time, one of the favorite platforms for players who enjoy sharing their games live over the Internet, although more and more other types of content can be found.

Thus, it is possible to broadcast on Twitch both on computer and consoles.

The platform, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, not only offers a stable and easy-to-broadcast medium live games or open the broadcast for viewers to participate, but also offers content creators facilities to monetize their channels.

Twitch can be used to broadcast live games of computer games, but it also works on PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo. In this sense, there is a very wide audience so it is possible to find any type of game, of almost any game that you can imagine, although it is always easier to hook the public if you play a current video game, as it happened with the boom of «Fall Guys» or «Among Us«.

To broadcast on Twitch you need a team that has adequate performance. For this, it is recommended to have (at least) an Intel Core i5 4670 processor or the comparable version from AMD, as well as a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. For consoles, simply download the application and configure the channel and broadcast.

Although it is not necessary, you must also have a webcam, since it is proven that the broadcasts in which the player is shown, attract more viewers. In this sense, the ideal is to have an HD camera, to obtain the best quality. It is also necessary to have a good microphone that captures the sound well, for this the ideal is to have a USB microphone.

How to broadcast live on PC

Once the Twitch channel has been properly configured, you will need to download the recording software. To do this, by clicking on the profile icon and displaying the menu, you must select the “Creator Panel” option. Doing so will bring up a page where you can advises to download OBS, a free software (free software) that allows you to record and broadcast live.

On the other hand, for those who do not want to use OBS Studio, they can click on “Transmission tools”, which appears in the menu on the left side of the screen and select from other options offered by Twitch, as can be seen in the following picture:

Twitch recommends OBS for being free and also for being easy to configure. For this, you can find hundreds of guides on YouTube or Google. Instead, the most important tab «Output in OBS» and make sure the bit rate is set to 2,500, which will allow retransmission at 720p. Although for those who want to transmit at 60 FPS (frames per second) the speed should be increased to 3,500 bits.

As for the bit rate of the audio output, it is set by default to 128 bits, regardless of the resolution, although it is also possible to upload it.

Once OBS is configured, you must return to Twitch and, on the creator’s dashboard, you must look for the option «Configuration», on the left side, then under «Transmission» it is possible to find the «Main transmission key«, As you can see in the following image:

Next, you must open the game you want to transmit and, look for the option “Sources” in the OBS menu, clicking on the “+” button will open a list of elements and in it you can select the option “Emission” , where you must paste the copied channel code and press “Apply” to configure the Twitch stream.

To start streaming, just right-click on the OBS interface and select “Source” and enter the desired recording source, in this case the specific game. By pressing «Studio Mode» it is possible to preview and configure all the elements of the broadcast. If the result is correct, just press “Start Streaming.”

Stream to Twitch on consoles

On consoles, the process is much easier, since it is enough to download and install the app for each system, either from the PlayStation Store or from the Xbox store.

In the case of PS4, once in the game, just press the button «Share» and select “Broadcast the game” and select Twitch, finally it is enough to configure the title and the quality of the streaming to start the broadcast.

As for Xbox One, just open the Twitch app on Xbox One. If the app has not been used on the console, you will be asked to enter a six-digit code to synchronize it. Once configured, you must configure broadcast, running a performance test to determine that the transmission is working properly and clicking “Start Transmission”.

