How to stop seeing a user’s Stories on Instagram

Instagram launched its Stories, the content that disappear within 24 hours of publication, in 2016 and since then they have become one of the most popular types of publications on the social network. However, not all users want to see all the photos and short videos uploaded by the people they follow, so today we are going to tell you what you have to do if you want to stop seeing the Stories of a specific user.

The reasons can be varied: he publishes excessively, or it is about a person you no longer want to know about – like your ex – but you do not want him to know that you stop following him or you do not want to block him on Instagram. Thus, you send him into a kind of “limbo” in which his Stories will no longer appear so prominently for you on your profile, although as you will see, they will continue to appear.

You must also remember that even if you silence their Stories, other content will continue to appear in the feed, such as the photos, videos or Reels that they publish. If you do not want that content to appear in your account either, you will have to silence the user as we explained in this other article. But let’s go with the case of Stories:

How to mute a contact’s stories on Instagram

If you only want to mute the Stories of a specific contact on Instagram, you will have to locate them in the bar where all the Stories are displayed and there click on your profile photo.

Doing so will show you that last Story posted by the user you want to mute. Click on the three-dot button that appears in the upper right corner of the screen and touch “Mute” and then “Mute story.”

By doing this, neither that story nor the rest of them will be displayed. It is not actually that they are hidden, it is that they will appear at the end of the bar at the top. The algorithm that orders the Stories will no longer take them into account and these, those published by this user, will always appear last.

Also, these Stories will not cause their profile photo to show a colored circle around them, so you won’t know when they have posted a new Story. In the same way, when you reach the end of the stories, seeing them all playing automatically, they will not be shown.

As simple as that. If later you want to see the Stories of a user again You just have to repeat the same steps indicated above, but instead of clicking on “Mute” you will have to click on “Reactivate” or “Reactivate History” (the name of the button varies if you are using an iOS or Android mobile phone, respectively.

.