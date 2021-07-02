How to spend less data when using Netflix away from home

The on-demand content platform Netflix, is the most widely used VOD service in the world thanks to a catalog beyond any doubt, and which is renewed every month with new series, documentaries and films with which to run marathons of scandal alone or in company.

Although its complete mobile application is another reason why Netflix sweeps the rest of the online movie and series platforms. Mainly because its app has all kinds of functions with which to get the most out of it.

. It even has an option so you can download any type of content on your mobile phone to be able to see it even if you don’t have an internet connection. A really useful feature that will allow you to watch Netflix in places where there is no WiFi or mobile data.

So you can save data when watching Netflix away from home

While it is true that recently Netflix adopted a new video codec that reduces data consumption on Android, if you use this platform with your mobile data, the consumption is still remarkable. But of course, the situation may arise in which you want to watch Netflix outside your home, but you have not downloaded the content you want to view. And in this case you have two options: wait to get home orsar your mobile data network.

enlarge photo Steps to reduce data consumption on Netflix Own

The problem is that, without realizing it, you can spend your data rate on your mobile in much less time than you imagine. Fortunately, there is a way to choose the quality of the videos to save a few megabytes while you watch that movie or series that you like so much while you are away.

All thanks to an option available within the app and that will allow you manage data consumption when using Netflix without being connected to a WiFi network. Keep in mind that the on-demand content platform always reproduces in the highest quality, so reducing the resolution is an excellent option to save a few megabytes.

And seeing how easy it is to make this little Netflix hack, we recommend you try it to be able to see all kinds of content away from home without having to download them first. Let’s see the different steps you must follow:

First, open the Netflix application from your mobile.

Select your profile and click on Application Settings.

Within this option, select Mobile data usage

You will see that a drop-down appears with different options. On the one hand, you must deactivate the automatic switch, and then you must check the Save data option.

