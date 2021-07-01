How to speed up and improve your Mac in 5 steps

How to?

Sometimes, after working with our Mac for a long period of time, it usually happens that we see a drop in the performance of the equipment. In my case, the maintenance that I usually give to my Mac does not last a year, that is, I try to verify that everything continues to work with all the workload it has in that period of time. If you have little or a lot of time with your Mac and no matter how much you have read on the internet, you are not doing better, today we show you how to improve the optimal and healthy state of your Mac with these tips Why should I maintain my Mac?

It is important to take care of the health of our laptop or desktop, just as we could do it with other devices or even with ourselves. Maybe if you have been with your Mac for a long time you can check the following: You never felt when it started to slow down because it’s a formidable team. I felt it for a period of 5-6 years (I am about to turn 10 years with a 2011 MacBook Pro) and after that I realized that it was important to monitor the team’s constant performance.

There is no doubt that macOS as an operating system is great, it is fluent and navigation is almost perfect. Someone who comes from Windows will feel strange because closing a window (in some cases) does not end up closing the app completely. After a certain time, aspects of speed and fluidity are conditioned by the years but we can avoid this with maintenance.

The handling of files, the size of our storage, the apps we have installed, the RAM memory, etc. Many factory characteristics that we give it over time influence the performance of the equipment. As I mentioned a few paragraphs ago, I don’t let more than a year go by to give it maintenance. So I will tell you what steps I have done and that have worked for me over a decade.

1. File and app management, don’t have everything in one place

Here the saying of “Don’t have all your eggs in one basket but in several” applies. When I started out in the macOS world, I used to have everything concentrated on my hard drive. Files and apps that it kept from Windows, backups, etc., a whole mixture of technological life in one place. It is important that you keep only the essentials in your Mac’s storage. The apps you use on a day-to-day basis and the files that are for daily use. What you do not need at the moment you can host it in a third party cloud, personal or have an external backup disk.

Take a look at your storage space. If you are about to reach the limit, it’s time to select what you don’t need and store it in a safe place other than on your Mac. Improve Mac performance It is possible and one of the first steps is to free yourself from what you do not use. Uninstall unnecessary apps, remember that you can check your purchase history in the Mac App Store whenever you need it.

2. Are you very connected to iCloud Drive? Check the following and help improve your Mac

iCloud Drive is a very practical solution to save files and everything you can think of content. It is useful since you can check it on other Apple devices and even in an internet browser. I hope you are not one of the users who unfortunately has their desktop and documents folder synchronized in iCloud, the constant uploading of files can slow down your Mac.