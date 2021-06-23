How to share your space in the Google One cloud with other family members

Since last June 1, Google Photos does not allow uploading any content to its cloud service if we do not have free space to use. Either of those 15GB that they give us for having a Gmail account, or of the space that we have bought through the Google One service, which is the one that allows us to have 100 or 200GB or 2TB for more or less affordable prices: 1, 99, 2.99 and 9.99 euros per month, respectively. Now, if in addition to you there are more members of the Google family, remember that it is not necessary to buy space for each of those who participate in that family organization since those of Mountain View have an option that allows us to share those gigs that we are already paying. It is a very convenient possibility to give our children, for example, that they store their photos and videos, or school documents and files in Drive. How nice it is to share! So if you are one of those who does not want to pay more additional subscriptions and has a Google family already created (this detail is important), you should know that Google One has a specific function to activate that distribution of space in the cloud and that it does not take carried out through a quota system but on demand: that is, when someone needs to upload something, they occupy that place without looking to see if they have exceeded a personal limit or not. What’s more, at the moment, such precise control cannot be done in standard accounts. To activate that mode of shared cloud space, you have to go to the Google One page and look for the “Settings” gear of the service. It usually appears on the left side of the screen, where we point you just above. A series of options will appear but we are left with “Manage family settings”. At first this function will be contracted so we click on the arrow to display it. Two more options will appear and we are left with the one to “Share Google One with family members”, which will allow the rest of the members to start filling the cloud with their things from that moment on. Obviously, it is important to keep track of everything that is stored, in case your services are affected, especially those that make intensive use of the cloud, such as Google Photos or Drive when you work on it practically every day.