How to set your iPhone to play lossless music (or with Dolby Atmos quality)

After the keynote on the 7th, Apple announced that this music without losses or with Dolby Atmos quality was now available to almost all users, for the same price they already pay for their monthly streaming services and that, in the modality Apple One has become a real bargain (along with games, Apple TV + and iCloud space). The fact is that although it has reached Apple Music, before you can enjoy it you must take into account a series of considerations, so that you seriously think about whether you are going to really squeeze all its possibilities. The first thing you should keep in mind is that, by default, this lossless music is disabled so you will have to go to the corresponding menu on your phone to configure it. How do we activate lossless music? To access this new catalog that Apple has added to its official store we must first go to the “Settings” menu of the iPhone and look for the “Music” section, which is located in a fairly low position, along with the rest of the accesses to multimedia content such as movies, series, photos, videos, books, podcasts, etc. Touch on it and you will arrive at the audio quality options menu. Now you have the Holy Grail of lossless audio before you, so the first thing we are going to do is activate Dolby Atmos. By default it will appear as “Automatic” so when it detects content of this type, it will reproduce it with this quality standard. So you can leave it at that. Now, the important thing comes just below, with the “Audio quality” function. It will be when we touch there when we go to another screen where, yes, we will have at our disposal the possibility of activating the “Audio without losses”. At this point we must warn of two details: the first is to remember that the reproduction of this type of music through mobile data can be a bottomless well of consumption, equivalent to watching several chapters every day of a series, which it can hit your data rate in a very few days. And the second, that in the control that you have just below, it is advisable to select a quality according to the amount of gigs that you can spend. If you have an infinite rate, it will not matter how much or how little the terminal spends to play that music without loss, but if this is not the case, it is advisable to reduce the quality to the usual standard. As always, everything will depend on how much or how little you appreciate this increase in the bitrate of everything you listen to.