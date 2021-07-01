How to send videos by WhatsApp without losing quality

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you have ever sent a video through WhatsApp, you will have verified that they lose a lot of quality. This is because the instant messaging app compresses the videos so that the least amount of data possible is consumed during transmission.



If you’re sending a prank video to your friends, this may not matter. But if you want to share a video in high quality, because it is content related to your work or because it is going to be broadcast on television or for any other reason, you should know that there is a way to do it.

Sending high-quality videos through WhatsApp is very simple, just send them as files, instead of as video. We are going to give you the keys on how to do it:

-The first thing you have to keep in mind is that the video is recorded with your mobile camera. Only then can you have it saved in the file of your mobile phone with the highest possible quality.

-Access WhatsApp and open the individual or group chat where you want to share the video, as usual, and click on the (+) button on iOS mobiles or on the icon represented with a clip on Android phones. It is the same procedure as when you are going to share any photograph or video.

-When the gallery of your mobile phone opens, you will see all the images and videos that you have saved in your memory. Go to where you have saved the video you want to send and click on the “Document” option. This way you will be able to search for the video by browsing the folders of the mobile browser, you will not send it as a normal video.

-When you find it, click on «send». This way, it will be sent as a document, not as a video, and it will arrive without losing a bit of its quality.

That is, if, by sending it like this, the user who receives it will not be able to open it directly in WhatsApp, as it is a document, he will not be able to reproduce it internally, and will have to use a specific video editing app to view it, or edit it in some way if so. want.

