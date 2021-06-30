How to send photos that disappear in WhatsApp, now available in the beta

WhatsApp already allows you to activate temporary messages in a chat or group, so that they disappear after a week, but I still had to activate the photos and videos that can only be viewed once, whose existence was leaked a few months ago. The disappearing photos are already in WhatsApp Beta for Android.

In this way, you can send photos or videos to a chat that are erased as soon as they are seen or, what is the same, that they can only be seen once. We tell you how the photos that disappear from WhatsApp work.

Send photos that are only seen once

WhatsApp is activating for everyone the photos and videos that can only be seen once in beta version 2.21.14.3, available on Google Play. This feature is available for both photos and videos that you send using WhatsApp camera as if you import an image or video that is already on the mobile, from the gallery.

The first step therefore is to take the photo or choose it from our gallery. The difference is that a button (1) in the bar in the bar where you can add comments. By activating this button, the photo or video will be visible only once, and WhatsApp shows you an information window on how it works.

Photos sent this way are not displayed in notifications and there is no preview in the chat either, neither for you nor for the other person. It simply indicates that there is a photo, but you have to touch it to open it.

How to see photos that are only seen once on WhatsApp

If they send you a photo that can only be seen once on WhatsApp, you can easily distinguish it because the text will simply appear in the chat (1) Photo, rather than the preview of the photo itself.

Tapping on the photo opens wide, and nothing prevents you from taking a screenshot. What’s more, WhatsApp will not notify the other person that you have done it, as it does in other applications. If you click on the button (1) on the top bar, you are reminded that you can only see this photo once.

As soon as you close the photo, you will not be able to see her again. The chat will continue to show that there was a photo that could only be viewed once, without a preview, but tapping on the message will not open anything.

Via | WaBetaInfo