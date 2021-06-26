How to send “blank” messages on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

There are many tricks that exist for WhatsApp, which allow get more out of your instant messaging tool most used worldwide, with more than 2 billion users.

WhatsApp does not allow you to send messages that are composed of less than one character

In recent days we have commented on several: how to put your name in white, how to see the photo of who has blocked you on WhatsApp and many more, but today we are going to focus on one especially that possibly catches your attention: the possibility of sending “invisible” messages to contacts.

These “invisible” messages they are actually “transparent” contents that we can send to our family and friends as well as to any other WhatsApp user. If you have ever tried to send a blank message, you will have seen that you could not, because WhatsApp requires that, at least, the message be composed of a letter, symbol, number or emoji.

But if you want to send a message without any character, we will explain how. Maybe you think you can do it by going to send a message and pressing the space bar several times and pressing “send”. However, this option is not possible, WhatsApp does not allow it.

However, if we search the Internet for the transparent unicode character, we will be sending a character that WhatsApp, being compatible with this Unicode language -the same one used by emojis- will allow us to send that “blank” message.

We can search directly on the Internet or open the website “unicode.flopp.net” or to the Unicode character page U + 2800, pressing here. There, by pressing the “copy” button, we will be copying that “invisible message” that we can paste into any WhatsApp message. This is valid both for the WhatsApp app and for WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp on the desktop.

The previous trick works in the same way using WhatsApp and without the need to install additional applications from the Google Play of Android or the App Store of iOS (iPhone) to send “Invisible messages”.

