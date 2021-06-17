How to see the traffic lights in Spain through Google Maps

In September of last year we announced the arrival of traffic lights on Google Maps. A new function that allowed you to see the location of this element in the popular Google browser. The problem is that this new tool was only available in the United States. But now we bring great news: Google Maps already allows you to see the traffic lights in Spain.

Through a silent update, Google Maps has added a function that will allow you to see the location of the traffic lights on each street or road. Of course, it must be borne in mind that this new function of the Google browser is somewhat limited.

You can now see the traffic lights of Spain on Google Maps

To begin with, say that you will see a new small icon and showing the location of the traffic light. Of course, forget about knowing if the traffic light is red, amber or green, since it only indicates its presence.

It should be noted that it seems that This new feature is in the testing phase. Mainly because Google Maps shows you the traffic lights when searching on the map or marking a route. But if you start such a route, the traffic lights disappear from Google Maps. Unless you use navigation on foot or by bicycle, since in this case the traffic lights of Spain do appear on Google Maps.

enlarge photo Traffic lights on Google Maps Own elaboration

Of course, considering that in the United States everything works as it shouldBeing able to follow a route by car without any problem, we can assume that sooner they will end up polishing the few errors that this new function has so that we do not have any type of limitation.

In addition, its mechanism of use is so extremely simple that you will not have any problem to enjoy this new function. Mainly because the only thing you should do is zoom in on any point in Spain on Google Maps so that, if there are traffic lights, the corresponding icon appears.

You cannot interact with the icon in any way, since it is only an element to indicate the presence of a traffic light. But, do not be surprised if in the future Google is able to inform us if a traffic light is green, amber or red …

To say that it is a very simple function, but much more useful than you can imagine. For example, it can serve as a reference to find out why there is a traffic jam in certain sections of your city. And considering that there is absolutely nothing to do to enjoy this tool, it has no disadvantage.

