How to save battery the most on OnePlus with advanced optimization

Today we are going to teach you how to save as much energy as possible on your OnePlus mobile with advanced optimization, a somewhat hidden mode that allows the mobile to use less battery automatically managing apps that consume too much in the background.

By default, OnePlus adds to the numerous optimizations of Android 11 its own optimization modes, but the advanced is not so in sight, so we are going to teach you how to locate it and save consumption as much as possible.

OnePlus advanced optimization mode

The OnePlus updated to the latest version of Android have an advanced optimization mode that allows to automatically detect when an application is spending more than the account, to apply the optimization and reduce its consumption.

To access this setting we just have to go to the battery settings and follow a few simple steps:

Open your OnePlus settings

Click on ‘Battery’

Click on ‘Battery optimization’

Now click on the three points (menu)

Click on ‘Advanced optimization’

Within this menu, click on ‘Optimize Application Power Consumption’

If we have never touched this mode, we will find two active options and one inactive in this menu. By default, the adaptive battery is active, a mode that detects the consumption of apps to regulate their consumption. Also idle standby optimization is active by default, a mode by which network connections can be disabled when the mobile is idle.

The one that we are going to activate is to optimize energy consumption of applications, a very useful function that can help save even more battery when background apps consume too much power. Once activated, it will work automatically unless we redo the process in reverse.