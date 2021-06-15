How to remove all tabs from Gmail: how to remove ‘Chat’, ‘Rooms’ and ‘Meeting’

First came the Meeting tab as a spearhead for the lower Gmail button panel. Now, Chat and Rooms arrive that, although they are not activating users automatically, it would not be surprising if they did so in the future. If you don’t want a lower button in Gmail, you can remove it.

If you’d rather keep the Gmail interface as it was a couple of years ago, with emails spanning the entire verticality, you’ll be glad to know that you can hide the Mail, Chat, Rooms and Meeting tabs from the application settings. We tell you how.

How to remove tabs from Gmail

If you are one of those who thinks that what is already good is better not to touch it, you may not like Google’s effort to turn Gmail into an all-in-one productivity application instead of the email client that it always has. been. The easiest way to do it is configure Gmail to have no tabs at the bottom.

If you do not use Google Chat, Google Meet or the rest of Google Workplace services, it is quite likely that you will hit the lower Gmail button. In the space it occupies you could see some more emails on the list. Luckily, it can be removed.

The Gmail tab configuration is specific to the email account, so you must open the side panel, enter Settings and then tap on Gmail account in which you want to remove the eyelashes. If you use several, you will have to repeat the process in all of them.

Then it is time to change the options themselves, which are specifically two. First, go down to the section general Y uncheck the Chat box. This option hides the tabs Chat Y Rooms. Gmail restarts to apply the changes.

If you also want to get rid of Meeting, you will have to repeat the previous steps to go back to the settings, but now unchecking the box Show the Meeting tab to make video calls, in section Meeting. Gmail will restart again.

At this point, the lower Gmail button will have no reason to exist and will therefore disappear completely, leaving more space for your emails. This is the summary of all the pSteps needed to remove tabs from Gmail on Android: