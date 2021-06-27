How to Play Spotify Music with the iPod Classic Interface

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The nostalgic for the iPod Classic They are in luck thanks to a web app developed by Tanner Villarete. With the appearance of the iconic Apple iPod, from the web page that this software developer has created, one of these music players is shown virtually where, using its controls but through the mobile touch screen (or with the pointer mouse on a computer) you can play music provided by streaming services Spotify or Apple Music.

The launch of Apple’s iPod was a revolution in portable music with the slogan “a thousand songs in your pocket.”

To use it, it is necessary to previously have an active account in either of the two services. It must be accessed through the Tanner Villarette website using Spotify or Apple Music subscription by way of identification, and then the contents available in it can be played, but through an interface that emulates that of the iPod.

Thanks to the touch screens of smartphones and tablets, this web app offers a unique experience. In return, scrolling with the circular roulette when handling with the mouse or the touchpad of a computer is rather shocking, although equally effective.

This web app includes the «Cover Flow» mode, which allows you to browse through the available albums by means of a carousel that shows their covers on the screen. For those who like to delve into the ins and outs of this web app, it is available at this address.

Although the classic design of the iPod disappeared in 2014, this device, which Steve Jobs introduced to the world in October 2001, was a revolution in portable music comparable to the Sony Walkman. With the striking motto «a thousand songs in your pocket»It has been several generations who have enjoyed music with its iconic wheel. Now you can experience the sensation again via the web.

