How to organize the open tabs of Google Chrome by groups

Google Chrome It is not only the most used web browser in the world, it is also one of the search engines that hides many tools that the public still does not know about. Millions of users prefer it because they consider it fast and comfortable when browsing the internet, therefore, in the next note we are going to teach you a trick to create a group of tabs that help organize you and don’t waste time looking for a specific one.

One of the main problems with opening too many tabs in Google Chrome, is that when we look for a specific one we cannot find it because it is all disordered. Suddenly to organize yourself what you do is open a new Google session to pull several of the tabs to the new window and thus empty space, in this way you would work with two open windows, something that is very uncomfortable.

There is a solution to this problem. It is a trick that hides Google Chrome to group and organize all your tabs even if you have more than 20 open. It is important to clarify that it is not necessary to install additional applications and you just have to follow these steps:

Opens Google Chrome and a new tab.

and a new tab. Right click exactly where it says “New Tab” and choose the option “Add tab to a new group”.

A mini window will open where you have to enter a name and choose a color, as it appears in the image.

Example (Photo: Mag / Google Chrome)

To include more tabs in that group, just drag one with the mouse to join them and they will be combined.

Ready, you have already created a group of tabs and to hide them just click on the name or color.

You can create many groups and also the “Ungroup” options appear, where you separate the tabs; “Close groups”, to separate and definitively close the tabs; and “Move group to new window”, the whole group will open in a new Google session.

It should be noted that when you create groups and then want to use the shortcuts Google Chrome Like the CTRL + (the number of the tab) to enter a certain page without having to hold the mouse, the shortcut will only apply to the tabs that are free, that is, those that are outside a group.