How to open web pages that need Internet Explorer on an Android mobile

Internet Explorer has been dead for a long time, although its final burial will not arrive until next year. Still, it is not difficult to ever come across a web page that refuses to open because you don’t use Internet Explorer, even if you are on a mobile.

There is no Internet Explorer for Android and there never was, but what there are are methods to deceive web pages and that think you are using Internet Explorer. It is a trick that will help you in some cases to use these pages that ask for Internet Explorer on an Android mobile.

With Chameleon Browser

Chameleon Browser is a very basic web browser that, as the name suggests, specializes in camouflaging itself in other browsers. When using it, you should tap on Select User Agent and choose the browser you want to simulate, for example, Internet Explorer.

This will make the web page you open later believe (that you should write in Enter a URL) that you are using Internet Explorer. Generally this will allow you to load the page, but keep in mind that it might not work properlyespecially if you need add-ons. Also, the desktop version will load.

Chameleon browser (UserAgent) Developer: skycat

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

With Dolphin Browser

If you prefer a more capable web browser, you can also change user agent in Dolphin Browser, a more usable browser. In this case the option is more hidden: you must touch the dolphin icon, go to the options, section Advanced and tap on User agent.

You do not have a list here to choose from, but you must write it by hand. You can check the list of Internet Explorer user agents here. For Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10, use Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Trident/7.0; rv:11.0) like Gecko . As in the previous case, there is no guarantee that the web will work without problems, although it should at least let you in.

Dolphin Browser Web Browser Developer: Dolphin Browser

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

With BrowserStack and the like

One last option at your disposal is to use Internet Explorer emulated. Several companies offer a similar service, although the most popular is undoubtedly Browserstack. It focuses mainly on the PC version, although it also works on Android with the downside that it can be difficult to control on the small screen of a phone: more suitable for a tablet.

BrowserStack is not free, it has an annual price that starts at $ 29, although you can try for free on a limited basis, perhaps long enough to load the web page that resists you. Another similar and simpler option that you can use is Browserling, also a website with which you can open any website in any browser, for a few minutes.