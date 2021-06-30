How to mine Dogecoin?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which the processing power of a computer is used to obtain cryptocurrencies. Not all cryptocurrencies can be mined, but only those whose blockchain networks have a protocol proof-of-work, can be mined.

The most profitable way to mine Dogecoin is to join a pool, although the options of mining in the cloud by renting equipment are gaining popularity

Bitcoin is one of the most complicated currencies to mine, due to the enormous energy cost it has and the need for powerful and expensive hardware. Nevertheless, is not the only one. Dogecoin, or DOGE, one of the best-performing cryptos this year, can also be mined. These are the ways that exist to mine Dogecoin:

-For free: Doing it on your own means mining only with your own resources, but it is something not very profitable and with little value beyond being an experiment. This is because mining rewards are only received if you are the person who validates the block, and considering that you compete against tens of thousands of people, it is somewhat difficult.

-Joining a ‘pool’: Joining a pool may be the best option. With this system, you just have to register on pages such as Prohashing or AikaPool to mine in a group and follow the instructions of each one. In this way, our team will work with that of other miners to mine blocks, whose rewards are distributed according to the power contributed. Of course, the pool takes a commission.

-Doing ‘cloud mining’. The cloud mining, or mining in the cloud, basically consists of renting a mining equipment, so that it will not be our own computer that does the heavy lifting. This can have its advantages, but also the opposite, since equipment rentals work for periods of time and if the price falls in that period, we will be losing the rental money. Genesis Mining or Bybit are some of the pages that allow this modality.

Choose a wallet to receive Dogecoin

Once the mining method has been chosen, you must have a portfolio, or wallet, to which to send our Dogecoin. One of the best options is DOGE’s own wallet, the Dogecoin Core. Depending on the pool used, we can also link our accounts in various exchanges to receive the rewards directly there.

It must be borne in mind that mining cannot be entirely profitable; a lot of electricity is consumed and with less powerful computers not much is achieved. But because of the DOGE price increase, it might be a good time to, if you have the resources, put them to work.



