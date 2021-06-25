How to manage WhatsApp photos, videos and documents from the file explorer

WhatsApp, for a few months, has had its own storage manager to free up space. In it we can consult the space occupied by photos and videosAlthough not all the data that the application saves, such as backups, profile images and others, is included.

We are going to teach you how to manage WhatsApp files from file explorer, so you have even more control over all the data stored on your device.

The path of the WhatsApp files

The first thing we will need is a file explorer installed on our Android. You can use the one that is already pre-installed on your phone, or any of the file explorers recommended by our team. All of them will allow you to consult the internal storage of the phone, from where you should look for the following route:

Android

Half

com.whatsapp

WhatsApp

If your Android version is earlier than Android 10, the route will be directly WhatsApp, since until these new versions the WhatsApp folder was not saved within the Android folder. Once you enter the WhatsApp folder, you will find these folders:

Backups

Databases

Half

From the Backups folder you can check the backups that your phone stores locally. We recommend not deleting them since, in case it is corrupted or there is some kind of error with the copy of Google Drive, the phone will try to retrieve the chatas from the local copy, so it is always convenient to have one there.

The other great protagonist is the middle folder, where are all the multimedia data that WhatsApp has been saving:

Wallpapers

Animated gifs

Audios

Documents

Images

Profile pictures

Stickers

Videos

Voice notes

As you can see, it is possible to consult (delete, copy, move, etc.) any WhatsApp file through the file manager of the phone itself. The tutorial is valid for any type of Android phone, even if you have an older version.