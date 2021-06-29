How to make the 5G hologram that we saw at MWC 21

During MWC 21 we saw a screen in which a person made a three-dimensional presentation, an optical illusion that was disclosed as “the 5G hologram”, since in the future an image of a person making a presentation could be transmitted on the other side of the world. world without noticing any delay in gestures.

We already saw the solution a few weeks ago in the company TRISON, Galician multinational specialized in the audiovisual integration sector, a company that works with telepresence thanks to its system Holobox.

Ignacio Alonso, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer & Strategy at TRISON, told us about the possibilities of this technology:

[…] allows emulating, in real time and at any distance, the holographic image of people and objects, generating new and impressive experiences. To do this, it is simply necessary to have internet access, a recording set -composed of a limbo or white screen, a video camera and adequate lighting- and one or more Holobox cabins with dimensions similar to a shower cabin, as receivers of the signal in three dimensions.

It’s that simple, we record our image on a recording set, with a white background, and the booth will show our body in three dimensions wherever we want it.

How are the hologram booths

Holobox cabins weigh 400 kilograms, and are 210 centimeters high, 150 centimeters wide and 80 centimeters deep. They consist of an 86-inch screen, and integrate software and hardware (camera and speakers) so that the interaction between the user and the content presented can be carried out. Image transmission has 4K resolution.

The objective of the Holobox system is to be able to be purchased for continuous events or rented for specific cases. It can be configured in size and color, as well as integrating additional applications, from a QR code reader, to a ticket printer, payment terminals or artificial intelligence solutions.

