How to make group video calls on Telegram

The latest Telegram update has incorporated the option to perform group video calls, a function that was announced in the middle of the pandemic but that has taken about a year to materialize, although now that it is already a reality, the launch has been in a big way, incorporating functions that other instant messaging apps – such as its rival WhatsApp – do not have.

Group video calls became very popular during the pandemic, connecting families and promoting teleworking.

And it is that Telegram group video calls allow the simultaneous connection of up to 30 participants, distancing itself from other instant messaging apps and approaching the characteristics of platforms such as Teams or Zoom, the one that became most popular during the pandemic, both in the personal sphere, for connections between family and friends, and in the workplace, to facilitate teleworking.

How to start a group video call on Telegram

The way to establish group video calls from Telegram is extremely simple. First of all, what you have to do is establish a voice chat, including the people you want to be part of it.

Once this is done, it is only necessary to click on the camera icon for the voice chat to transform in a group video call.

Other news on Telegram

As an additional feature for video calls, and with great importance for workgroups or technical assistance tasks, the possibility of share screen, in addition to a mode of background noise suppression which improves the audio quality in the video call if the user is in a noisy environment.

In addition to this update regarding group calls, Telegram has increased the maximum number of participants in an audio call, which is now unlimited. It is a feature that rivals another instant messaging platform such as Discord, widely used in the community gamer.

Finally, Telegram has also added the possibility of including personalized moving backgrounds, and even each user can create their own and share it with their friends and family.

