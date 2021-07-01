If you remember, it was at the beginning of the year when Movistar + and DAZN reached an agreement to exchange sports rights already a kind of crossed alliance whereby the Spanish platform was made with some of the football broadcasting rights that it did not have, such as the UK Premier League or the King’s Majesty Cup, as well as the basketball Euroleague or the Moto GP championship.

In return, DAZN obtained the rights for Spain of Formula 1, in such a way that all its subscribers could follow the races of a season that was exciting (and it is), with two Spanish drivers on the grid and a more than likely change in the reign of Mercedes that, as we are seeing, It doesn’t seem as unbeatable as on other occasions.

How to activate the service in the app

The fact is that as part of this crossed collaboration, on the horizon appeared the possibility that all The clients of Fusión de Movistar, with the sports channel packages contracted, will end up getting access to the DAZN application for iOS and Android (or web) without having to pay one euro more every month. Simply proving that they already have a commitment with Movistar. And that possibility has already arrived.

Access page to the DAZN service.

For a few hours, Movistar + users can now create an account on DAZN, or take advantage of an existing one, to carry all those sports channels on your mobile in a simple and more accessible way than with the official operator app. So we are going to tell you how to complete the process and the first thing is to click on this link.

Then the web will redirect us to our personal Movistar space, so you will have to write your ID and password. The platform will verify that you are an eligible customer and the “Activate DAZN account” button will finally appear.. That will take you to the OTT page itself where, yes, you will have to choose between creating a new account or taking advantage of an existing one if you have been subscribed to the platform in the past.

Once the process is completed, you can verify in the information of your DAZN account how it specifies that the payment method is made through the Movistar invoice, and that the next renewal period is extended until the end of June 2022. From that moment on, all the contents of the DAZN F1, DAZN 1, DAZN 2, DAZN 3 and DAZN 4 channels are available outside of the official Movistar + application.