How to know with what name you were saved on WhatsApp

When you sign up for WhatsApp for the first time, you have to choose a username, which is what other people see when you send them a message. You can change this username whenever you want.

There is no way to know the name … unless you do what we recommend in this article

If the person you are sending a message to has saved your number in their contact book, the name with which they saved you will appear in the message. It may be a different name than your username and refers to the way he knows you, or what he calls you. Possibly he uses a diminutive, some kind of affectionate … or he has included some qualifier about you in the name with which he saved you.

You may be curious to know how that person has saved you in their phone book, above all, without having to look at your address book. There is a curious way to find out, a new WhatsApp trick with which you can find out how they have included you in their contacts, under what name. It is about finding out for yourself and to do it you have to do the following:

What you have to do is access WhatsApp as usual and open the chat with that person you want to know how they saved you. Start a conversation and ask him – under any pretext – to share your contact with you, with your phone number.

Must do it in the same way that you would share the contact from any other friend, or from someone who is going to recommend you. To do so, you have to go to your profile and click on the top menu that is identified with three dots. Thus, when you send your contact, you will see a box with your profile image, your phone number and … the name with which he saved you in his address book!

The “complicated” thing is to find that reason to ask him to share your contact with you. Maybe you can just tell him that you want to see what your profile picture looks like, or how other people would see your contact card on WhatsApp. Give it a little imagination and you will be able to satisfy your curiosity to know with what name they added you in their contact list.

