How to know if your WiFi is being stolen (and prevent them from doing so)

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you notice that your Internet browser does strange things or that your connection power has dropped Without finding any explanation, it may be that someone has accessed your WiFi network. When this happens, there is a person, to whom you have not given permission to use your network, occupying a part of the bandwidth that you have contracted. This, of course, slows down your network and can also be a security threat.

When a third person connects to your WiFi it occupies a part of your bandwidth and slows down the connection speed

In case you have the suspicion that a third person is using your connection, there are several steps you can take. You can superficially fix this by changing your password or undertaking a more in-depth review.

-Change Password: As we say, it is the simplest way to end the problem, although perhaps only momentarily. Modifying the WiFi password will stop those people who have been given a password on some occasion, or those who have guessed it by sheer luck, from entering your network. When setting a new password it is necessary to take into account a series of factors to make it secure.

But, if someone has hacked your Wifi and is able to break a password, they will do it again sooner or later when you change your password.

-List of connected devices: If you want to go one step further and review your router’s security settings, this is a good start. If you have a computer with a Windows server you can use the Wireless Network Watcher application.

This program, developed by Nirsoft, can be downloaded for free from its website. It is a program that you install on your computer and make an analysis of your network. It includes information such as which devices have connected to it, how many times they have connected, and their IP and Mac addresses.

If you are using a Mac, the LanScan application does the same thing. There are also mobile applications, such as Fing, through which you can check all the history of connections to your network.

-Router settings: Accessing your router’s settings web will allow you to access information about it and modify aspects of its configuration. To enter it, in general, you will find everything you need on the back of the router. In general, you must enter your Internet provider’s website and enter your IP in a search engine.

From the router settings you can change the name or password of the WiFi, as well as see the list of devices that have been connected. In the most modern routers they even tell you the brand of the device, whether it is a phone or a computer, which has been connected to the network.

-Prevent it from happening again: Although you may be unlucky enough to have a hacker neighbor capable of breaking your password whatever it is, most likely the WiFi thief has found your password by accident.

To prevent it from happening again, it is best to put a strong password. This happens, for example, by not using your name, address or year of birth in the password. You also don’t want the password to resemble the name of the network.

.