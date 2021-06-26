How to know if your PC is compatible with the new Windows 11

Microsoft today finally announced its new generation of Windows. We had been waiting for this announcement for weeks, since also a few weeks ago we learned from the CEO of the Redmond company that they were preparing big surprises and the biggest leap in the recent history of the operating system. And here it is, Windows 11 is already official, and after knowing everything that it is capable of offering us, without a doubt it is time to know if we will be able to use it on our computer when this new version is released at the end of the year. There is a very simple way to find out. Easily access an evaluation of your PC Well, Microsoft has everything planned, and together with the announcement of its new operating system has reminded us that one of its tools can tell us quickly and in great detail if our PC is ready to receive this new version of Windows. Well, the tool with which we can check if our PC is compatible with the new Windows is called “PC Status Check” and as its name suggests it is a diagnostic tool from Redmond’s own firm. Well, once we download the application from this link, we just have to install it on our PC and run it. Once we see it, we can appreciate numerous information about our computer, such as its name, the RAM it has, internal storage or its age. Now that the new system is official, we can see at the top of the screen a box in which we see the message “We present Windows 11” and from which we can access a button just below, in blue, where we can check if indeed we are eligible to receive the new version. Once we press this blue button we see almost instantly a new pop-up window in which we can see an affirmative or negative message about the suitability of our computer to be able to host Windows 11 at the time. We have been able to verify that yes, we can use it, thanks to a message that says “This computer can run Windows 11″ and that is not the only information, but we can also read that this update is going to be free. And all this thanks to the program checking if the specifications of our computer meet the minimum requirements to install it.