How to install the same app twice on Android

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Android operating system allows an option that can be extremely useful: install the same application twice on the same device. This avoids having to close a session in said app to access again using another identification.

For example, you could install WhatsApp twice to have two numbers or to use WhatsApp Plus. Or install Facebook twice and have two accounts. To achieve this, it will be necessary to install any of the following applications that allow the same application to be duplicated on the mobile device.

A mobile with dualSIM allows two telephone lines but does not allow duplicating the apps

-App Cloner: Allows you to download the same application a second time, changing the icon and giving it a new name to distinguish it from the original application.

App Cloner installs it as if it were a different application so it will work completely independent of the original. As a disadvantage, it does not allow installing updates to the cloned app, and the free version of Cloner only allows duplicating the same application twice.

-Go Multiple: Allows you to install a second copy of the same application as if it were a different one. To distinguish it from the original, the icon is surrounded by a white box. This second additional copy keeps the data corresponding to the user account separately.

-Lucky Patcher: The only negative point about this application is that it is not compatible with all Android apps, so it will be a matter of trying your luck. In return, its operation is extremely simple: just select the app that you want to clone and a menu will appear where you will have to press the “Clone Application” option, generating a new copy of the application on the device’s SD card.

-Parallel Space: It generates a parallel space within the smartphone so that the applications can be duplicated and used with different user accounts. And when installing the second version of the same application, it installs as if it were a new application, running in the background and receiving notifications as long as the Parallel Space app remains open.

.