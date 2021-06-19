How to identify all kinds of plants with your mobile

To find out what type of plant is in front of you anywhere, just use any of the free tools that you will see below.

Just by entering these applications and taking a photo of said living being, you will discover the species, toxicity level and more information about flowers, trees, succulents, cacti, among others. This is our top 3 app to identify plants from Android.

PictureThis Identify Plant

In the database of this application we find information on nothing more and nothing less than more than 10,000 species of plants. The accuracy percentage is 98% and In addition to identifying the name and type of species, you can also discover advice from specialists in gardening and horticulture on caring for a plant or whether it is toxic.

If you want, you can create a collection with the plants that you have been identifying and you will have a tab with photos so you can share or use them.

PlantNet

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Play, PlantNet stands out as a simple but quite useful alternative. Just by taking a photo of said plant, we will discover your name and different photographs at different angles to be able to do a decent comparison.

In the area of ​​World Flora, we have within reach a wide range of species that can be found in specific regions of the world, as well as its relevant information. Also, if you are an expert in the area, you can contribute to the application by giving comments.

PlantSnap – Identify Plants and Flowers

PlantSnap claims to have information on more than 600,000 types of plants. Upon entering it, we can search for species by name, or discover photos of one of them and collaborate with the community. Something that we do not have to miss is that they ensure that they plant a tree for each person who registers in their appSo if you want to help the environment, you already know how you can do it easily. Its download is also completely free.