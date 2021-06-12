How to Google a song by humming the melody

Google is a web browser that is dedicated to providing internet search services, said application has infinite mysteries and functions that to date its millions of netizens continue to discover. One of them is to be able to find a song by humming it when we cannot remember the name of the artist or band that sings it.

We have all gone through a similar situation, and the truth is that it is quite frustrating when we cannot find the name of a song, usually this happens because we listen to it in English or in any other language that we do not understand. In these cases Google saw an urgent need and decided to add a tool to solve that problem.

This function is found in Google Discover through the Google Assistant, a virtual assistant that has been developed with artificial intelligence and which is complemented with a machine learning algorithm. This manages to convert the hum or hiss into a numerical sequence to find the song to look for.

ROUTE TO FIND THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT ROLE

Enter Google Discover, be careful not to confuse with Google Chrome. The application will open with the news section and the one wanted will appear at the top with the icon of a microphone and a camera, we select the first one. Now a new tab will open with the word “Listening”, but we have to press the option below “Search for a song”. The message “Play, sing or hum a song” will appear, you can even whistle. When you have hummed for at least 15 seconds, Google will return the search results to us.

This is how simple you can search for a music currently. It is important to clarify that this function is only available for mobile phones with Android operating system; likewise, you will not have the need to download additional applications that take up storage space or request access to your microphone.

