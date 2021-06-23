How to give movement to your profile photo on Facebook

The social network Facebook It is an application that has practically everything, we can publish photos, videos, make live broadcasts, buy products through the Marketplace, among other things. Although Mark Zuckerberg’s application has good features, many of them go unnoticed because they are hidden among its settings.

This is the case of a tool that allows you to change your static profile photo for one that has movement. The trick is simple and you don’t need to install additional applications that take up storage space on your iPhone Android or iOS mobile device.

It is important to clarify that we can only perform this function from a mobile device but not from a desktop or laptop computer; As we said before, it can be on either of the two Android or iOS operating systems.

FOLLOW THESE STEPS TO HAVE A MOVING PROFILE PHOTO

The first action is to go to Google Play or App Store to update Facebook .

. Now, log in and head over to your profile picture and hit the camera icon.

A mini window will open with 5 options, we have to choose “Record new profile video”.

Record new profile video (Photo: Mag)

We recorded the video but taking into account that we can only publish 7 seconds in our profile photo.

We press accept and Facebook will show us a preview of what it would look like.

will show us a preview of what it would look like. In addition, there are two additional options, “Edit” and “Use temporarily”.

In the first, we can trim the video and remove the sound.

In the second, we choose how long we want the video to be on our profile, it can be: 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or customize the date.

Finally, we click on “Save”.

“Edit” and “Use Temporarily” (Photo: Mag)

Do you have problems with Facebook and you can’t download the updated version? If you have problems downloading the application, check your internet connection. For best results, connect to Wi-Fi before downloading. If you have not been able to solve this problem, click here.