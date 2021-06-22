How To Get One Month Of Paramount + Free Through …

Users of Apple tv they can get a free month of Paramount +, the streaming service that was previously known as CBS All Access, Apple said in a tweet Monday.
Here’s how you can get a free month of Paramount + on Apple TV
The trial offer, which is available until June 30, will only be for new subscribers to Paramount + in the United States when they register through the application of the Apple tv.
Like not all free trial offers on Apple tv last a full month, this is a good option. Here’s how to jump in and see originals from Paramount + What Star Trek: Picard and the restart of The Twilight Zone by Jordan peele. The streaming service also offers movies from the franchises like Mission Impossible Y Star Trek.
The service is available directly through the Apple TV app. Or it can also be purchased through the Paramount + app with a monthly payment.
Obtaining it is very easy through Apple TV.
How to get Paramount + free for a month
- On your Apple TV, compatible Smart TV, iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch, open the Apple TV app.
- Find the Paramount + channel and tap on the icon
- Press the button Try it for free or to subscribe
- If required, log in with your Apple ID
- Confirm your billing information
- You’re done. Now enjoy it!
The rebrand and relaunch
CBS All Access renamed and relaunched the streaming service like Paramount + earlier this year as an expansion of the ViacomCBS streaming service. Contains up to 30,000 television episodes from Comedy Central, BET, MTV, and other sources. What’s more a lot of movies and original programming went into the mix to help ViacomCBS compete against NBC, HBO and Disney +.
Subscriptions to the platform typically cost $ 4.99 per month with ads or $ 9.99 without ads. That pricing resumes after the one-month free trial period.