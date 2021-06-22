How To Get One Month Of Paramount + Free Through …

Users of Apple tv they can get a free month of Paramount +, the streaming service that was previously known as CBS All Access, Apple said in a tweet Monday.

Here’s how you can get a free month of Paramount + on Apple TV

The trial offer, which is available until June 30, will only be for new subscribers to Paramount + in the United States when they register through the application of the Apple tv.

Like not all free trial offers on Apple tv last a full month, this is a good option. Here’s how to jump in and see originals from Paramount + What Star Trek: Picard and the restart of The Twilight Zone by Jordan peele. The streaming service also offers movies from the franchises like Mission Impossible Y Star Trek.

The service is available directly through the Apple TV app. Or it can also be purchased through the Paramount + app with a monthly payment.

Obtaining it is very easy through Apple TV.

How to get Paramount + free for a month

On your Apple TV, compatible Smart TV, iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch, open the Apple TV app. Find the Paramount + channel and tap on the icon Press the button Try it for free or to subscribe If required, log in with your Apple ID Confirm your billing information You’re done. Now enjoy it!

The rebrand and relaunch

CBS All Access renamed and relaunched the streaming service like Paramount + earlier this year as an expansion of the ViacomCBS streaming service. Contains up to 30,000 television episodes from Comedy Central, BET, MTV, and other sources. What’s more a lot of movies and original programming went into the mix to help ViacomCBS compete against NBC, HBO and Disney +.

Subscriptions to the platform typically cost $ 4.99 per month with ads or $ 9.99 without ads. That pricing resumes after the one-month free trial period.