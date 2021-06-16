How to Find Lossless Quality Albums, Playlists, and Tracks within Apple Music

Lossless music is already with us, in addition to the possibility of listening to everything with that Dolby Atmos standard that also substantially improves the experience of enjoying our favorite artists. Now, although Apple has announced it with great fanfare, do we really have an extensive catalog today within the platform? Do you know how to find it? The problem that Apple faces with this lossless or Dolby Atmos quality audio is that on a platform with so many millions of songs it is difficult to parcel out so that at a glance we can see what the complete offer they have is. Although this music arrived in the last few days, not everything that is available offers an alternative with those standards of reproduction. How do we find that music? So since it is a problem to divide up the platform too much, with the risk that users get lost in the face of so much alternative, the first thing we must do is configure the smartphone so that it requests that quality of music reproduction by default. Once done, touch go to Apple Music to see how we find a song, an album or a playlist with this Hifi technology. The first thing to keep in mind is that if you are not yet a subscriber, you will test this new quality of reproduction by taking advantage of the one-month trial. If you do (or are already subscribers), the next thing is to go to the “Explore” tab that you can see at the bottom of the screen that you have just above. As it is a novelty, Apple has placed a prominent carousel which it has called “Discover spatial audio.” You will think that it has nothing to do with it, but yes. If you play on the first album, for example, you’ll see three different logos appear just below the cover: the first corresponds to Dolby Atmos, the second to that lossless audio, and the third to Apple Digital Master. All this together means that we will be able to improve the quality of what we listen to and if, in addition, we have Airpods Pro or Max, we will also achieve the spatial effect. You will receive this information if you access the albums part, but if you end up in any song through the search engine, the way to know that it has a higher quality than the general catalog is by looking at the logos that will appear below the line song time. In this case, Dolby Atmos shows us what, surely due to hardware equipment, is the most we can hear.