How to download the latest version of macOS to have a backup on your computer

One of the good things about macOS is that it is free for all Apple computer users. That allows us to be able to update whenever we want and, above all, at the moment that there are certainty that our Mac will withstand all the news and features without problems. Right now you just have to go to the App Store, download it and that’s it. Now, that process, which is simple, becomes a bit confusing when what we want is to download the installer and have it handy on the hard drive in case in the future we need to pull it to reinstall the entire system or whatever. let’s do. Reason? Apple usually hides it from our eyes when lowering it and accessing it requires knowing exactly where to find it. In addition, subsequent updates are usually not contained so we end up storing an incomplete release. We are going to download an app to download it These updates are cumulative so if we already have macOS Big Sur, the computer only downloads the new it brings so we can never access a single file that contains the operating system plus all the published versions … up to now. And you have the ability to save a backup on your Mac in a simple way thanks to the work of the community, which has come up with a really interesting utility. This solution is called Download Full Installer and it is precisely about that, of an application that allows us to download the version we want in installer format in such a way that when we restore a computer, or update it, it is no longer necessary to download extra patches of several gigs . It is all included in it. To get it now, you can access this link and download it to your Mac so that a screen like the one you have just above appears, and that shows the versions available at this time: macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, 11.3, 11.3.1 and 11.4 . All with a size that borders (and exceeds) 12GB since they have inside everything you need to clean a Mac from top to bottom and have it operational practically from the first minute. These files that we download, and that we recommend you save, are very important over the years when the computer you have, for example, is no longer compatible with versions later than this Big Sur. Saving these installers will avoid the hassle of having to look for it on third-party pages since Apple usually removes them from its App Store.