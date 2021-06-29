How to disconnect WhatsApp temporarily

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Many users are already planning vacations and there will be those who cannot – or do not want to – disconnect for a moment from WhatsApp. It is something that can be achieved, since the application can be suspended temporarily and try to disconnect.

WhatsApp does not include a “disconnect mode”, but the operation of the app can be disabled

WhatsApp has been conducting tests to incorporate something similar to “flight mode”, a kind of “vacation mode” that allows temporarily suspend the operation of the app, but the truth is that at the moment this function does not officially exist and there have only been small tests with small users.

However, there is some way to pause or suspend the operation of this messaging tool without losing the messages that are received (they will be read later) and it is a way to enjoy the digital disconnection on vacation. We tell you what you can do:

-Limit WhatsApp: Option available only on Android, through the Settings-Digital Wellbeing menu. Allows you to select by means of a timer how long the app will remain active.

The trick so that it does not activate at all is to mark 0 minutes. This way, messages will not be notified but neither will it be possible to read those that have already been received, having to return to this menu first to deactivate this option when you want to return to the normal use of the messaging application.

-Disconnect data and WiFi: Obviously, without an Internet connection, the messages or their notifications do not reach the terminal, but this also means stopping using the Internet access for the rest of the applications.

This solution considerably limits the use of mobile phones, although it may be convenient in the case of business mobiles, making phone calls and SMS messages available, as well as the camera and other apps that do not require Internet access.

In the case of Android users, there would be an option associated with the disconnection of data discriminated for one or several apps, which would allow connecting to the Internet with the rest of the applications, but to achieve this it is necessary to root the terminal, something only advisable to the user advanced.

-Uninstall WhatsApp: It is the most radical option: without an app installed it is impossible to use it or receive messages, but an essential precaution must be observed: make a backup before uninstalling WhatsApp (Settings-Chats-Backup).

In this way you avoid losing messages, images and other files that have been sent and received through this application. When you want to reconnect to the world through WhatsApp, just reinstall the app, instructing it to recover the files from the backup.

Finally, if you do not want to worry your family, friends or co-workers about a more or less prolonged disconnection from WhatsApp, there is the option of notifying it through a broadcast list, a method that allows you to send a message to a maximum of 256 contacts in a much easier and faster way.

.