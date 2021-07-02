How to disable location on your iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Letting your iPhone know where you are at all times, and especially where you have been in the past, can be uncomfortable for many and even dangerous, if that history falls into the wrong hands. In addition to Maps, there are a number of applications that monitor the user’s location at all times. Although it can be very useful in certain situations for your iPhone to access your location, allowing multiple apps to follow you at all times is not the best way to preserve privacy.

iPhone allows you to select which applications have access to your location

It is advisable to do a regular review of this question to see which apps have access to your location. If what you want is that none of them be able to locate you at any time, here we explain how you can deactivate this function on your iPhone:

–The iPhone operating system includes a number of functions that record the user’s location. For example, the “Find My iPhone” tool or emergency calls. Although localization is activated by default, it is possible to cancel it if you do not use these tools.

–To modify all these aspects of your iPhone, and many more, you must access the “Settings” section. Among other options, you will see at the bottom a window that says “Privacy”, with the logo of a hand inside a blue box.

–As soon as you access the “Privacy” section, the first thing you will see will be the “Location services” tab, with an “On” of “Activated” next to it. When you click on it, you will see a list of your applications and, at the bottom, with the icon of a wheel, a section on “System services”.

–In this window you will see a list of the functions and tools that have access to your location. By default they will all appear activated, and it is your decision to choose which ones stay that way and which ones you deny that information.

This decision will depend a lot on how you use your iPhone. The most logical thing would be to keep the location activated for basic services, such as emergency calls or the location of your time zone. Instead, you can disable this service for more specific or unnecessary apps. In this category they can enter, for example, the HomeKit app or Apple Pay.

–Once this step is completed you can go back to the “Location Services” window within “Settings”. In this section are all the apps you have downloaded and it details whether or not they have access to your location and under what circumstances. Here you can go app by app selecting if they can know your location “Never”, “Always” or “During use”. In addition, if you click on these apps, you will see that you can select whether they access your exact location or an approximate location.

