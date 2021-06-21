How to decorate a house and other interior design tools from your mobile

Thanks to different free tools we can start designing and decorating any space in a house or apartment.

3D illustrations give us an attractive look at what such objects would look like, so if you like the world of interior design, you should try any of these apps (We have a game with awards included). Here is our top 3.

Planner 5D

If we have to mention one of the free apps with more editing tools, then Planner 5D is one of the standouts. To his credit we have a customization palette for creating realistic 2D and 3D floor plans. After having the base project ready, we can add decorative objects in detail, from office chairs, cabinets and desks, even kitchen, furniture and others.

If you don’t like a texture or color of an object, you can easily change it and visualize the result of it.

Room Designer

One of the most interesting advantages of this app is that you allows you to create a plan of a house or apartment and from there remodel, design and plan the location of all existing furniture. In the catalog we have more than 5,000 decorative objects and furniture, so you will have a wide range of items to visualize what the home you are creating would be like.

The inclusion of items from the IKEA company are also available, at the same time as you can be inspired by projects designed by professionals in the area. The app can be downloaded free of charge.

Design Home

Although it has been officially released as a game, Design Home is a tool downloaded more than 50 million times thanks to the fact that it allows you to design the interior of a home like a professional. As you complete challenges you can unlock more customization options to unleash your imagination.

Among the highlights of this option is that it is not intended for the little ones in the house, it offers chat rooms to exchange design opinions, It has tournaments and makes furniture from real brands available for decoration. Design Home is free and also has the sale of decoration items for real money.