How to create animated backgrounds in Telegram

WhatsApp launched customizable backgrounds for each chat at the end of 2020, but Telegram – as a result of the constant rivalry that exists between both instant messaging applications – has just presented a novelty that goes further: animated backgrounds for conversations.

Telegram has also launched group video calls

The novelty is now available to all users who use the latest version of the Telegram app for both iOS and Android and comes in addition to the possibility of making group video calls through Telegram, which resembles the messaging app Zoom and other video calling apps.

The new animated Telegram backgrounds are made up of multicolored gradients that are generated with algorithms and move every time the user sends a message. Telegram incorporates these smooth animations in all themes by default.

In order to find more animated backgrounds You just have to go to “Chats” and “Change chat background” if you are using Telegram for Android. If, on the other hand, you are using Telegram for iOS, you have to go to “Appearance”, “Chat background”.

If you can’t find an animated background that satisfies you, you can also create your own. For that, you just have to click on “colors” and choose three or four colors to unlock the animation. Then click on “pattern” and add an additional pattern to give an extra style to your animated background and that’s it, you will have your personalized background with movement ready.

Animated backgrounds can be shared with friends and family for them to use, too, even ones we’ve created ourselves. This novelty, now available, as well as group video calls, too includes other releases, like animations when sending messages and a new menu button for bots, as well as new ways to import stickers, reminders to help you keep your account safe and many other news.

.