How to create a WhatsApp room for 50 participants, in a different way

With the pandemic, messaging applications accelerated their development to accommodate as many attendees as possible in their video calls. WhatsApp went from the four it had at the beginning of 2020 to eight just a few months later and, finally, when that amount seemed to fall short seeing what the competition had, they made the jump to 50. Of course, that measure has something of a trick because WhatsApp is not responsible for generating these conversations, but rather uses another of Facebook’s legs, which in Spain is still far from the popularity it has in other countries such as the US, and which is Messenger. . So we are going to create one from an access that is quite hidden from the one we have at hand within individual and group chats. Access through another of the sections Normally when we want to create a room within WhatsApp is to go to the chat of the contact or group in which we want to start a video call for more than eight participants, accessing from the same menu with which we include photos, videos, etc. Choosing “Room”, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just to the left here below. But if that meeting is going to be held with users who are not necessarily within the same group, you have the opportunity to start it from another shortcut that WhatsApp has hidden from us in the “Calls” section. It is similar to the one provided from the chat timeline when we want to find those conversations that we keep archived and that, for whatever reason, are not relevant to us. So to access that hidden access to the rooms, you just have to go to the calls section and press on the screen on any of the names of the contacts with whom we have recently spoken to, without releasing, drag your finger towards under. As in the case of archived chats, the “Create a room” section will appear in blue. By clicking on this function, WhatsApp will automatically redirect you to the Facebook app to start the transmission. Then you just have to choose the contacts you want to communicate with and wait for the participants to join in to have the video call, remember, outside of WhatsApp itself. In the event that you are not going to be more than eight, it is best to stay within the walls of the messaging app.