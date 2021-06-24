How to copy a photo to clipboard on Android easily with ‘Copy to Clipboard’

Android has its own internal clipboard, although its integration is not yet complete. For example, there is no universal way of copy photos to clipboard to paste them to other applications, except for images from the Internet, using the Google Chrome function. Luckily, there is an app for it.

Copy to Clipboard is an application that is integrated into the Android share menu to allow you copy any image to clipboard. Relying on the Share menu, which is generally not missing from any gallery app, it’s a pretty universal mode until Android adds its own.

Copy any photo to clipboard

In Android, there are shortcomings that are sometimes difficult to understand, such as the fact that there is no universal and easy way to copy photos to clipboard. The system has supported it technically for a long time, but simply the copy image menu is not something that appears in the gallery applications.

It is quite likely that sooner or later said universal mode will end up arriving, but in the meantime there is a simple way to have something similar by installing an application under the name of Copy to Clipboard. It is a free application, although to unlock all the functions – such as being able to copy up to five photos at the same time – it is necessary to make a donation of 2.39 euros.

Copy to Clipboard Developer: Slash- /

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

One of the advantages of Copy to Clipboard is that it is very, very easy to use. Basically, all you have to do is install it on your mobile and open your favorite gallery app, whether it is the one that comes with the mobile personalization layer, Google Photos or any other.

Open the photo you want to copy and press the button to share the image with other applications. In the list of available applications, Copy to Clipboard will appear, abbreviated under the name Copy. Tap on it and the photo will be copied to the clipboard, no more.

At this point, a Copy to Clipboard floating button, which you can click to see which photo is currently on the clipboard. This is especially useful if you have made a donation and therefore may have multiple items on the clipboard. When you tap on the preview, that will be the photo that will be copied to the clipboard.

In principle you do not need to do anything with said floating button, but you must paste the photo as usual, using Gboard. For a few versions, Gboard has shown you the photos copied to the clipboard as a preview in the top bar, although if it does not appear, you will find the same in the clipboard section of the application.

Tap on the image in Gboard and will be sent to the current application, as long as you support the delivery of this type of content. Generally you will not have problems in messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram, as well as in social networks. If the application does not support pasting images, Gboard will notify you with a message.