How to convert a ‘live photo’ of your iPhone into a video to send it by WhatsApp

It was in 2015, with the launch of the iPhone 6s, when Apple came up with the idea of ​​introducing a thing called live photos to their smartphones. It was content that took on the appearance of a photograph but that, when you made a touch force on the mobile screen, it was transformed into a small video of just three seconds. A short content where the audio of that precise moment is also stored. These live photos are not that they have succeeded, but they have become one more way to store those memories … although they run into a compatibility problem with other platforms. That is, if we want to send someone who has Android one of these images, we will only get them to see a static frame and not all the animation. So, how can we do it so that it reaches them as we see it? Export as a video The solution found so that someone who does not have an iPhone can enjoy that moment in a live photo is by exporting everything as if it were directly a video. A very short piece, we already tell you that it takes only three seconds, and where both the pre and the post of the moment in which we press the button to capture the photo are printed. So to send it to a friend with Android, this is what we should do. The first thing to do is go to the iPhone photo gallery and look for that live photo that we want to share. Once we have it selected, and after verifying with the icon that appears on the top left that we are facing a live image, then we click on the “Share” button that will appear in the lower left part of the screen. Next, a menu with infinite alternatives will be displayed. Of all of them we are left with the “Save as video” for the iPhone to transform that short sequence into content that other devices are capable of reading. This will cause a new file hosted in the gallery to be created, which will then be the one that you will have to send to a group or individual WhatsApp chat. In this way, it will not matter which smartphone model each one has that they can play it over and over again to laugh at us without compassion. And is that one of the characteristics of these live photos is that they become more fun the more curious, embarrassing and original are those three seconds that form it.