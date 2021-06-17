How to control Netflix using your Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Currently Xiaomi dominates the activity wristband sector with an iron fist. Its family of wearables, with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 As the main exponent, they are a benchmark when buying a smartband at a good price.

And weapons are not lacking to govern the sector of quantifying bracelets. More seeing the features offered by the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. In addition, the Beijing-based manufacturer usually launches updates that allow you to get more out of this wearable than ever. Although there are some functions that we do not know and that allow us to enjoy a great user experience.

And in this case we want to tell you how you can use your Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 to control Netflix playback. A very simple trick to apply and that will allow you to give your activity bracelet a new use.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 allows you to control Netflix

enlarge photo Colors of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Xiaomi Xiaomi /

When the Asian manufacturer presented the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, it surprised us with one of the most anticipated features by users: the possibility to control applications like Spotify through the screen of this wearable.

A function that has been passed from generation to generation. And, how could it be otherwise, it has ended up landing in the last smartband of the Asian giant. In addition, this function also helps you to control Netflix from the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

As we told you, when Xiaomi introduced this function on the Mi Band 4, the idea was to control the music playback. In this way, you can train quietly and if you want to skip the song, you don’t have to take out the phone. But this tool offers more uses than we imagined.

Best of all, the process is extremely easy. Mainly because you will only have to open Netflix on your phone or tablet to be able to control playback using your Xiaomi smartband.

What’s more, If you have a Chromecast or Android TV device, you know that you can mirror your phone’s screen with the TV. In this way, all you have to do is send the Netflix playback from your mobile to the Smart TV to be able to control the playback using the manufacturer’s activity bracelet.

To say that With the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 you can pause or play what you are watching, control the volume, and even skip the chapter if you are watching a series. As you may have seen, this trick to control Netflix with your Xiaomi smartband is very easy to apply, so do not hesitate to try it.

>