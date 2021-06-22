How to contact LinkedIn

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

LinkedIn is the professional network with the most user profiles created, as it currently exceeds the 760 million profiles. It is a social platform with a clear orientation towards the world of work, seeking to connect professionals with companies in all sectors, offering recruiters a series of tools to find new talents.

These are the contact channels that LinkedIn offers its users to contact its technical or customer service.

As could happen with any other social platform, such as Tinder or YouTube, it is possible that the user runs into a problem on LinkedIn, which forces him to resort to the company’s customer service. As is usual, the platform offers several communication channels to facilitate its users to contact customer service or technical service, which will help solve any problem.

LinkedIn Help Center

LinkedIn has a website called «Help Center»Which contains a series of resources and tips, which allow users to find answer to the vast majority of problems that may arise within the platform. From LinkedIn, they always advise that, before contacting the technical service team, consult the “Help Center”. If no solution is found to the problem, then customer service should be contacted.

In the “Help Center” you can find information about profile visibility problems, how to change the email address linked to the account, reset the password, cancel LinkedIn Premium accounts or close an account.

Submit an Issue to the LinkedIn Support Team

In the event that a solution to the problem is not found in the “Help Center”, LinkedIn offers a system for the user to contact its technical service team, from the website itself.

To do this, from the web page, you must click on the “Me” icon of the user profile, which appears at the top of the web page. When displaying the profile, click on «Help» and then select the option «Open help in a new tab«.

Once on the new page, you must select the option “Contact us”, which appears at the bottom of the Help Center page. It is also possible to select the “Talk to us” option. Then select “Ask us for help” and “Other”.

If it is not possible to find the answer among the options that appear on the screen, you must select the option “Create an incident”, so that a form appears that must be filled in with the information requested and, finally, click on “Send” . After completing the process, a member of the technical service team will contact the user.

Other ways to contact LinkedIn

In addition to the platform’s own options, LinkedIn has offices in Spain. Although this is a communication channel from which no response is usually received, if someone wants to send a postal mail, they can do so at the following address: Paseo de la Castellana, 135, 28046, Madrid.

Furthermore, LinkedIn does not offer the possibility of contacting technical or customer service by phone. However, it has a presence on social networks, where it is possible to send a direct message or mention them so that an agent can contact the user.

In this sense, LinkedIn is present on Facebook as LinkedIn (Facebook.com/LinkedIn), and on this Facebook page it is possible to find information about the platform and its news, as well as contact by chat (through Facebook Messenger) to request help. It also has a Twitter account with the username @LinkedInES, where it is possible to send a Direct Message to contact the team.

