How to configure “Out of Office” in Gmail and Outlook

With the prospect of vacations, many will take advantage of the summer break to disconnect from work and, among other things, forget for a few days or weeks to answer email. But this can lead to an unpleasant surprise when reinstatement arrives at the office: a flood of pending mail.

An automated email with a message like “I’m out of the office” will notify contacts of the vacation absence

Gmail and Outlook have their respective mechanisms to establish a automated reply in email to notify the contacts of the absence when the mailbox receives an email. In this article we will tell you how you can do to put the “Out of Office” now that you take your vacation.

How to put the Out Of Office in Gmail

Accessing the settings menu through the gear icon, the option is selected View All Settings-Automatic Answer, where the Automatic Answer On option is selected.

Here you can specify the period during which the automatic reply will be sent as well as the content of the message in which you are notified that you are out of the office.

In the corresponding box, you can check if you want the reply to be sent to all senders or only to those who are already included in the contact list.

In the case of a Gmail account belonging to companies or institutions, there is the possibility of selecting whether the automatic reply is sent to all senders or only to those who belong to the same organization.

Gmail only sends the automated response the first time someone sends an email, unless the same sender sends an email again after four days (and the automated response has not yet been disconnected). If the automatic reply is modified, it will also be sent to any sender of an incoming email.

How to put the “Out of Office” in Outlook

In the File menu, depending on the version of Outlook you have, the Automatic Responses (Out of Office) option may or may not appear. In this second case, it would be necessary to access from the menu “Slow and disabled CDM add-ons” to activate the rules to send this type of messages. In Outlook 2007 it will be necessary to access it through Tools-Assistant for Out of Office.

Once in the Automatic Responses option, you must select Send automatic replies. Here you can set a range of dates during which this automatic response will occur indicating absence from work.

The eyelash Within my Organization is where you can set the automated message to be sent to any sender to indicate the absence, which can include information about the date you return to work or even an alternate email address or mobile phone number for emergencies . This tab also selects who the message will be sent to, if only to other members of the same organization or to anyone else who sends an email.

