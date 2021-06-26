How to cancel your Zoom account

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In the last year and a half, as a result of the pandemic, Zoom has become part of the daily lives of many Internet users, as a way to telecommute or be in contact with family and friends.

Users of the paid version of Zoom must first cancel their subscription

Proof of this is the rapid growth recorded by the company in 2020: its revenue grew by 326% and its users by 354%. However, these months have been marked by scandals – such as when Zoom acknowledged that it had misled its customers – and serious doubts about the security of the application. If you have decided to delete your Zoom account and opt for other alternatives, here we explain how to do it.

These steps are for both free Zoom users and paid users. However, the latter group should cancel your subscription in the app and then proceed to follow the next steps.

-Access your account from the Zoom website: The first step is to enter our Zoom profile from the web. It can be done from any browser, although our Zoom account cannot be suspended from the app.

-“My account”: Once inside your profile you must click on the option “My account”, which appears in the upper right corner of the screen.

– “Account administration”: Within this screen, several options related to the management of our Zoom profile are offered. On the left side of the screen, within the “Administration” category, we must click where it says “Account Administration”.

By clicking there, an options window is displayed and the first one of all, “Account Profile”, is where we must enter. Once this is done, we see a white box in which it says “Delete my account”.

-Verification code: When you click on “Delete my account” a box will appear informing you that a verification code has been sent to your email.

In the box that appears you must enter the code you have received and click “Continue”. Finally, a new box will appear in which you must confirm that you want to delete your profile in Zoom. If you ever want to use the application again, you will have to create a new account from scratch.

