How to cancel your account on YouTube TV

In 2017 YouTube launched YouTube TV, its own television service available in the United States, in which users have dozens of channels at their disposal in exchange for paying a monthly subscription.

The subscription price, which started at $ 40, has risen over this time to now stand at $ 65 per month. If due to this price increase, or for any other reason, you want to cancel your YouTube TV account, these are the steps you must follow.

-Adjustments: First you must access the YouTube TV home window and click on your profile photo, in the upper right corner of the screen. When you do this, a tab with a series of options is displayed and you will have to access “Settings”, the first of all those that appear.

-“Cancel subscription”: When entering the settings tab, YouTube TV presents several options related to our profile on the platform. All these possibilities are displayed on the left side of the screen, and the first one says “Subscription”.

Once you click on that tab you will see that it says, in blue letters, “Pause or cancel subscription.” And it is that YouTube TV gives you the option to pause your subscription between four weeks and six months, without paying anything in the meantime, and automatically reactivate it after that time.

-Confirm cancellation: YouTube TV presents you with a window in which you will see the two options: either pause the subscription for a few weeks, which appears large and at the top, or cancel it permanently. The latter appears at the bottom right, in blue letters.

When you choose this option, YouTube will present you with a question with several answer options so that you can explain why you are canceling your subscription. It can be the cost, technical problems, that you miss certain content or that you do not know very well how it works. Mark an option and click “Continue cancellation” below.

-And what happens after ?: Once you have definitively canceled your subscription, you will be able to continue using your account until the month that you have already paid for expires. After this time, you will still have 21 days to access the programs you have recorded. Then you will not be able to access it again, although it saves your tastes and preferences in case you want to register again later.

